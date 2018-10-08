Traditionally, Rex and Comus meet only once a year on Mardi Gras, but 65 years ago this month, the Mardi Gras monarchs stood side by side in a parade honoring a visit to the city by President Dwight D. Eisenhower to mark the 150th anniversary of the Louisiana Purchase.
On Oct. 17, 1953, thousands of people lined the streets to greet Eisenhower, who later reviewed the parade from Jackson Square with Gov. Robert Kennon and Mayor deLesseps "Chep" Morrison. Like most parades Eisenhower reviewed during his career as a World War II general and president, it featured dozens of military units and bands. Beyond that, however, it looked more like Mardi Gras in October.
Rex and Comus appeared together on one of the parade's 17 floats, which depicted the theme "The States of the Louisiana Purchase." The parade was atypical in that float riders didn't throw anything, but Eisenhower didn't seem to mind.
"We watched the President's reaction from time to time through some spy-glasses," reporter Podine Schoenberger wrote in The Times-Picayune. "Although he smiled broadly when the kings of Rex and Comus bowed to him and smiled again when the Kansas float passed by, there was a definite warmth in the eyes of America's wartime general as he watched khaki-clad GIs turn eyes left."
Ike joined the U.S. ambassador to France, other dignitaries and actors portraying historical figures for a ceremony re-enacting the signing of the Louisiana Purchase. It was narrated by Hollywood producer Cecil B. DeMille.