When I watch NCIS: New Orleans, I usually can figure out most of the locations where the show is filmed, except for the headquarters in the French Quarter. Where is that building?
If you've walked the streets of the French Quarter looking for the NCIS: New Orleans headquarters, you've probably passed it right up. You may have missed it since the building is used for exterior shots only.
On the CBS show, the gated carriageway of a building in the 700 block of St. Ann Street leads inside to a squad room, kitchen and courtyard, with an interrogation room in the back and living quarters upstairs. In real life, that carriageway leads to parking spaces for residences on either side.
"We thought it's a great starting point," production designer Victoria Paul said of the St. Ann location. "There's a building next to it that has five lovely tall windows and a balcony and a second floor. The 'looks' up and down the street are wonderful," she told The Times-Picayune in 2014 when the show premiered. Often you can spot the building in episodes (complete with a fake NCIS seal placed on the exterior during filming) as characters come and go from the squad room. The interior scenes all are filmed on a soundstage at Elmwood.
Production designers, including local set decorator Tim Cohn, pride themselves on the local touches they've added to the set to make it authentic. The walls of the kitchen, for example, feature Carnival memorabilia and a large photo of the old Hubig's Pies bakery. There's even a WWOZ bumper sticker on the refrigerator.
Another frequent location featured in the show is the bar owned and operated (in his off-time) by Special Agent Dwayne Pride, played by Scott Bakula. While the interior scenes of the fictional Tru Tone Bar are filmed in the studio, the exterior is the R Bar on Royal Street in Faubourg Marigny.