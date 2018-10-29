This week marks the 35th anniversary of the opening of the University of New Orleans (UNO) Lakefront Arena, the 10,000-seat venue that has hosted concerts, athletic events, circuses, school commencement ceremonies and more.
Located on 90 acres of land on the eastern end of the UNO campus, at Franklin Avenue and Leon C. Simon Drive, the multi-purpose facility was built at a cost of $38 million and designed by architect Arthur Q. Davis. Lionel Richie and The Pointer Sisters were the opening act, performing at the arena on Nov. 1, 1983. Other performers during that first year included KISS, Cyndi Lauper, Twisted Sister, Willie Nelson, Smokey Robinson and Jimmy Buffett.
The facility was dedicated on Nov. 26, 1983, the same day as an UNO-LSU basketball game — one of hundreds of UNO men’s and women’s basketball games to be played at the arena over the years.
Also in its first year, the facility hosted a rodeo, a swim meet and a tennis match between Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert Lloyd. During his Sept. 1987 visit to New Orleans, Pope John Paul II celebrated an outdoor mass on the arena grounds. That same year, the name of the arena was officially changed to the Senator Nat G. Kiefer University of New Orleans Lakefront Arena to honor the state legislator who led the effort to finance and build the facility. It was a process that took more than 20 years.
“When I ride past it, I get a good feeling,” Kiefer said in a 1983 interview with The Times-Picayune, two years before his death. “I look at it and think it was worth all the time and effort a great number of people put into it.”