August marks the 70th anniversary of Community Bargain Days, a semiannual campaign that for more than 40 years lured shoppers to New Orleans retailers, particularly downtown merchants during the heyday of Canal Street. The first Community Bargain Days were held Aug. 16-18, 1948.
"This event will offer the public all kinds and types of merchandise in all price ranges which the merchants have purchased in competition against each other to offer on these days," Isidore Newman II, president of Maison Blanche department store and chairman of the Retail Merchants Association said in the New Orleans Item in August 1948.
The first Community Bargain Days included discounts on home furnishings, apparel, back to school and children's merchandise, shoes, jewelry, furniture and other items. D.H. Holmes, Maison Blanche, Sears Roebuck and Co., Krauss, Kirschman's, Barnett's and several stores on Dryades Street offered deep discounts.
The promotion was repeated again in February 1949 and continued twice a year for decades. For many years, newspaper coupons offered free bus or streetcar rides for customers.
An Aug. 10, 1965 Times-Picayune article reported that "shoppers in droves flooded the downtown shopping area and made use of the added streetcars, parking facilities and personnel provided for the semiannual event." The last reference to Community Bargain Days we could find was in 1990, when Krauss, Kirschman's and Dillard's advertised four days of sales in August.