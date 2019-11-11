This week, we remember the voice and career of Jerry Romig, who would have turned 90 years old on Nov. 16.

Though he held many titles and positions, Romig, who died in 2016, is best remembered as the public address announcer for the New Orleans Saints, a job that began at Tulane Stadium with the team’s third season in 1969 and continued at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for an amazing 44 seasons.

Romig’s voice — including the lines “First down, Saints!” and “It’s good!” — accompanied more than four decades of memorable moments in Saints history. When Romig retired from his post in 2013, his son Mark, president and CEO of the New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corp., succeeded him in the announcer’s booth, which was renamed in Jerry’s honor.

Jerry Romig was a Holy Cross High School graduate who began his journalism career at age 16, covering prep football for The Times-Picayune.

Blakeview: Harrah's New Orleans Casino opened 20 years ago on Canal Street Twenty years ago this month, Harrah’s New Orleans Casino opened its doors, capping off a nearly decade-long effort to bring a land-based casin…

After serving in the Korean War, he worked for The New Orleans States and later became program director and vice president at WDSU-TV. He also worked as director of development for the Archdiocese of New Orleans, as president/general manager of WLAE-TV and in leadership roles for Hotel Dieu Hospital, University Hospital, Charity Hospital and dozens of charitable organizations.