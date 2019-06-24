This summer marks the 85th anniversary of a landmark that opened on Lake Maurepas at Pass Manchac: Middendorf’s, the restaurant best known as the home of thin-cut fried catfish.
Louis Middendorf and his wife Josie opened the restaurant in the tiny fishing village of Manchac on July 4, 1934. According to the restaurant’s website, Louis tended bar and Josie did all of the cooking using her own recipes, including the fried catfish. The couple also ran the post office in Manchac.
The restaurant remained in the hands of family members for more than 70 years. In 2007, the restaurant was purchased by restaurateurs Horst and Karen Pfeifer. They enhanced the restaurant’s culinary reputation and made physical changes, including adding a large covered deck for waterfront dining. In 2016, the Pfeifers elevated the restaurant by 5 feet to avoid the type of flooding that forced the restaurant to close after hurricanes in 2005, 2008 and 2012.
The Pfeifers are set to open a second location of Middendorf’s in Slidell over the July 4th weekend.