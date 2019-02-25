This week marks the 50th anniversary of the conclusion of a trial which put New Orleans in the international spotlight. On March 1, 1969, it took a jury at Orleans Parish Criminal District Court just 54 minutes to find businessman Clay Shaw not guilty of an alleged criminal conspiracy to assassinate President John F. Kennedy. The verdict came two years to the day since Shaw’s arrest at the hands of Orleans Parish District Attorney Jim Garrison. Shaw, who was director of the city’s International Trade Mart, was the only person ever tried in connection with the Kennedy assassination. The trial, which brought international media attention to Tulane and Broad, lasted more than a month and featured a bizarre cast of characters as witnesses. Though he was acquitted, Shaw’s reputation suffered; he died five years later. Garrison later wrote a book about the case, called “On the Trail of the Assassins,” which became a source for Oliver Stone’s 1991 film “JFK.” Though Stone was widely criticized for taking liberties with the historical record, the film was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture and actor Tommy Lee Jones earned an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Shaw.
Blakeview: The death of John F. Kennedy and the trial of Clay Shaw
