Hey Blake,

Who’s the artist behind the New Orleans-themed mural inside the restrooms at Mahony’s in the French Quarter?

Dear reader,

The murals at Mahony’s Po-Boys & Seafood restaurant at Iberville and Dauphine streets are proof that you’ll sometimes find art in the most unexpected places. The murals are the work of local artist and designer Gordon Linge. He and his wife Jill Jeskin are best known for designing local museums and interactive displays, including those at the Saints Hall of Fame Museum, the Westwego Historical Museum and Lafitte’s Barataria Museum.

Linge said the mural at Mahony’s is the first time his artwork has been featured in a restroom. “You could say my career’s gone down the toilet,” he joked in an interview with Gambit. He was commissioned to do the mural by Mahony’s owner Jim Huger.

Linge said Huger mentioned an establishment he visited that featured artwork of faces (and their prying eyes) on the restroom walls. After coming up with a concept, Linge used pen and ink to draw the six panels of the Mahony’s mural in about six weeks. They were drawn by hand in black and white and then reproduced in red for the men’s room and a rust or orange color for the women’s restroom.

Most of the figures depicted in the mural are not patterned after a specific person but instead represent a typical New Orleans character such as a musician, a Zulu character, a French Quarter tourist or a second line grand marshal. You’ll also see likenesses of Pete Fountain, Al Hirt, Fats Domino, Ruthie the Duck Girl, Mr. Okra, Arthur Hardy and Guy Fieri, who featured the Magazine Street Mahony’s on his show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”

Those in the know also will spot figures that look like Huger, his wife, children and dog, as well as Linge’s two nieces, their husbands and children.