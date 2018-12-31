Hey Blake,

Your column on Sara Mayo Hospital (Dec. 18) reminded me of another long-gone health institution: Montelepre Hospital. What years was it open and what is its history?

In 1936, Dr. Philip Montelepre, a New Orleans native and the son of Sicilian immigrants, opened a 10-bed hospital and clinic inside what was a two-story home at 3125 Canal St. in Mid-City. The hospital was considered the first privately owned and operated hospital in the city, according to a 1982 Times-Picayune article.

In 1946, the hospital, which then had only eight beds, was expanded to a 34-bed facility with the purchase of a second home at 3111 Canal St. A ramp connected the two buildings, and Montelepre resided at the hospital, according to his obituary. He died Dec. 14, 1959.

In 1963, the hospital, then called Montelepre Memorial Hospital, broke ground on a $1 million expansion and renovation project, adding a three-story building with 41 hospital beds. The hospital also added a surgical suite, offices, a laboratory and X-ray facilities. In 1982, Montelepre's son Paul, who served as executive director of the hospital, announced another $2 million addition to the facility.

In 1989, the facility was converted from a general hospital to a long-term acute care and rehabilitation hospital, known as Montelepre Extended Care Hospital. Later that year, it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and sometime later it reopened as University Rehabilitation Hospital.

According to newspaper accounts, it closed in 2002. The site, which is next to Warren Easton Charter High School, now is owned by the school and called Legacy Field, a practice area for the school's sports teams, band and spirit groups.