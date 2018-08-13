Hey Blake,
Who or what was Gentilly and how did the neighborhood come to be named that?
Dear reader,
Like many places in New Orleans, the name we know is a corruption of an original French word. The neighborhood of Gentilly is named for an estate outside of Paris called Chantilly (for which the type of lace also is named).
The area of New Orleans was named Chantilly around 1727 by the Dreux brothers, Mathurin and Pierre, who acquired the large tract of land and established a plantation. "Mathurin, it is said, helped lay out New Orleans," wrote John Chase in his classic book Frenchmen, Desire, Good Children and Other Streets of New Orleans! "Given a choice of concessions, he selected the high ground along Bayou Sauvage where he was joined by his brother." Chase said the brothers named their plantation Chantilly because they had come from the area in France known by the same name
Over time, the name morphed into Gentilly. Dreux Avenue in Gentilly is named for its founders.
The general boundaries of Gentilly are City Park to the west, the Industrial Canal to the east, Lake Pontchartrain to the north and Interstate 610 to the south.
The earliest development came along Gentilly Ridge, a stretch of high ground along what was Bayou Gentilly and now is Gentilly Boulevard.
In the early 20th century, the Gentilly Terrace subdivision was created, located near Gentilly Boulevard and Elysian Fields Avenue. Known for its distinctive architecture, it is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. A post-World War II building boom led to further population growth. The Gentilly Woods subdivision was opened in 1951. Many more Gentilly neighborhoods followed, including Filmore, Milneburg and Pontchartrain Park.