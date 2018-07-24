Hey Blake,

Recently I’ve heard a lot of music that was recorded at J&M Studios. Where was it located? Is it still around? If not, what’s there now?

Eddie

Dear Eddie,

J&M Recording Studios, operated by legendary recording engineer Cosimo Matassa from 1945 through 1956, is widely recognized as a landmark in rock ‘n’ roll and New Orleans rhythm and blues. The studio at 838-40 North Rampart Street grew out of a record and appliance store that also housed a jukebox business — J&M Amusements — run by Matassa’s father John and his business partner Joe Mancuso.

After Cosimo Matassa dropped out of Tulane University, he began selling used records from the jukebox. In 1945, after noticing the interest from customers in buying records, he bought some recording equipment and converted a back room into a recording studio. In 1949, he would engineer Fats Domino’s first recording, “The Fat Man,” and would go on to record dozens more chart-topping hits from Domino and producer Dave Bartholomew. J&M also recorded what would become iconic songs from Professor Longhair, Aaron Neville, Clarence “Frogman” Henry and Frankie Ford, as well as national artists Jerry Lee Lewis, Ray Charles and Little Richard, who recorded “Tutti Frutti” there.

J&M closed in 1956 and Matassa later opened studios on Gov. Nicholls Street and Camp Street. At those studios he would record many well-loved songs of the 1960s including hits from Irma Thomas, Lee Dorsey, Dr. John, Ernie K-Doe, Lloyd Price, Benny Spellman, Chris Kenner and dozens more. Matassa, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012, was modest about his role. “I always want people to remember that I didn't play. The musicians played. It was my studio and I did what I could to concoct what I could,” he told WWL-TV in 2007. “A record is a performance frozen in time, so I was looking for good performances and trying to put performers on record, and happily the guys out in the studio performed.”

The former J&M Studios building on North Rampart now houses a laundromat. The tile on the ground near the front entrance still features the logo for J&M Music Shop.