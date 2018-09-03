Our look at Louisiana college mascots takes us to Louisiana State University, whose athletes have been known as Tigers since the 1890s. LSU’s football team played without a name for its first three seasons before adopting the nickname “Tigers” in 1896.
The name was commonly used by Louisiana soldiers as far back as the Mexican War, according to historian Dan Hardesty. During the Civil War, a military regiment known as the Louisiana Tigers “distinguished itself with its fighting spirit in the battle of the Shenandoah Valley, where it was said they 'fought like tigers,'" Hardesty wrote in his book, LSU: The Louisiana Tigers. According to LSU’s website, the university paid the Little Rock Zoo $750 for a live Bengal tiger named Sheik in 1936. He was renamed Mike to honor LSU athletic trainer Mike Chambers. Six tigers have served as LSU’s live mascot since then, with the current tiger, Mike VII, living in a $3.7 million habitat across from Tiger Stadium.
While LSU has its feline mascot, Loyola University calls its teams the Wolf Pack. Since 1924, its mascot has been a wolf, a symbol seen on the coat of arms of St. Ignatius Loyola, for whom the university is named. In the 1920s and ’30s, an actual wolf pup made appearances at athletic events. In 1957, the mascot, nicknamed Fang, was replaced by a cocker spaniel. A real wolf returned in the late 1960s. The mascot was renamed Havoc in 2006, though a live animal is no longer used.