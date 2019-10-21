Hey Blake,
Whatever happened to the old mahogany bar from Bruning’s Restaurant? I heard it was stored away after the restaurant was destroyed.
Cathy
Dear Cathy,
Bruning’s was a landmark restaurant on Lake Pontchartrain at West End Park for nearly 150 years. Founded by Theodore Bruning in 1859, it was among the first of many seafood restaurants to open in West End Park during that area’s heyday as a lakefront resort. Bruning’s became a popular spot for seafood of all varieties, including its signature stuffed flounder.
The restaurant’s lakefront location put it in danger from weather events, and it was damaged several times by hurricanes and flooding. With that in mind, in the 1990s, members of the Urrate family, descendants of Theodore Bruning who owned the restaurant, purchased another building on the land in front of Bruning’s. It was a wise move, since Hurricane Georges in 1998 destroyed the original restaurant. Bruning’s reopened in its new building soon after Hurricane Georges, but its antique wooden bar was too big to fit into the new restaurant. The owners dismantled the bar and put it in storage.
After Hurricane Katrina dealt a fatal blow to Bruning’s second location, the family decided to donate the bar to the Southern Food and Beverage Museum. Museum founder Liz Williams said her staff received the bar in 171 pieces and reconstructed it using a historical photo. “It was a 3-D puzzle,” Williams told Gambit. In 2008, the bar, which also had suffered Katrina flood damage even though it was in storage, went on display at the museum’s original home in the Riverwalk.
When the museum moved to its current home at 1504 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. in 2014, the bar was refurbished. It is now used as the bar for Toups South restaurant, which is located inside the museum. “We are proud to have it,” Williams said.