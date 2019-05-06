Next week marks the 35th anniversary of the opening of the Louisiana World Exposition, better known as the 1984 World’s Fair.

The fair, which came 100 years after New Orleans hosted the 1884 World’s Industrial and Cotton Centennial Exposition, opened May 12, 1984.

Opening ceremonies featured then-Gov. Edwin Edwards, Mayor Ernest “Dutch” Morial and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Malcolm Baldrige Jr., who represented President Ronald Reagan.

The Times-Picayune reported that 62,746 people visited the fair on opening day. The fair, which occupied 84 acres along the Mississippi River, had as its official theme "The World of Rivers — Fresh Waters as a Source of Life."

An aquatic motif was present throughout, particularly at one of the gates, which featured two 30-foot-tall mermaid sculptures. Twenty-four nations were represented at the fair, including attractions such as the Italian Village, German Beer Garden and Vatican Pavilion.

Other popular attractions included an Aquacade, gigantic Ferris wheel, whimsical Wonderwall and a gondola that took passengers 350 feet in the air and across the Mississippi River. Many also will remember the fair’s top-hatted pelican mascot, Seymore D. Fair.

The $350 million event is fondly remembered by many locals, but it was a financial flop and attendance fell far below projections. Fair organizers filed for bankruptcy and the event became the last of its kind in the world to date.

There were positives for New Orleans, however, including revitalization of the riverfront, the Arts/Warehouse District and the Morial Convention Center, which grew out of the fair’s 300,000-square-foot Great Hall.