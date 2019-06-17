We’re months away from Mardi Gras but are ready to celebrate Al “Carnival Time” Johnson, who turns 80 this week. Born in New Orleans on June 20, 1939, Johnson cut his first record at age 16, featuring the songs "Ole Time Talkin’" and "If I've Done Wrong.” He recorded "Carnival Time" in December 1959 at Cosimo Matassa's studio. It was produced by Joe Ruffino for his Ric record label and released in time for Mardi Gras 1960. Johnson wrote the song, which features references to real clubs of the day, including calling the Green Room "smokin'" and "the Plaza burnin' down."

Blakeview: When the clock at D.H. Holmes disappeared for eight years For generations of New Orleanians, “Meet me under the clock at Holmes” was a way of meeting up in the era before texts and cellphones.

He was backed by an all-star studio band with Mac Rebennack (the future Dr. John) on piano, Placide Adams on bass, Edgar Blanchard on guitar and Walter Lastie on drums. The opening saxophone blasts came from a trio of well-known musicians: James Rivers, Lee Allen and Robert Parker. The song didn't take off at the time and Johnson said it was only after he was stationed at Fort Bliss, Texas in the Army a few years later that he began to hear from family and friends back home that the song had gained popularity.

For decades, Johnson didn't see a penny from the song's financial success and drove a cab to make ends meet. In 1999, after a lengthy court battle, he finally secured sole rights to his song. He was inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame in 2007 and is a mainstay on the local music scene, especially around Carnival time.