Ash Wednesday (March 6) marks the beginning of Lent, a time of sacrifice for many Catholics that traditionally includes abstaining from meat and indulging instead in Louisiana seafood. For nearly 150 years, a hotspot in New Orleans for seafood was West End Park. In addition to restaurants, West End Park also was a resort area with hotels, music clubs and an amusement park overlooking Lake Pontchartrain.
Bruning's was the oldest and most well-known of the seafood restaurants there. It opened at West End in 1859. Fitzgerald's was a West End favorite from the 1940s through the 1990s. Its building, which sat on stilts, jutted out the farthest into Lake Pontchartrain, offering spectacular lakefront views.
Other popular West End seafood spots included The Bounty, Maggie & Smitty's Crabnett, Papa Roselli's, Fontana's, Seymour's and Swanson's. Hurricane Georges in 1998 and Hurricane Katrina in 2005 destroyed most of the West End restaurants. While there is no restaurant row there today, nearby Lakeshore Drive spots such as Landry's, The Blue Crab and Felix's Restaurant & Oyster Bar bring back memories of these beloved lakefront seafood spots.