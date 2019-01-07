This week's kickoff to the Carnival season on Twelfth Night (Jan. 6) also marked the 150th anniversary of one of New Orleans' oldest Carnival krewes: the Twelfth Night Revelers (TNR).

TNR is the second-oldest Carnival organization behind the Mistick Krewe of Comus. TNR staged its first parade and ball on Jan. 6, 1870. The group continued to present a street parade until 1876, when it became a ball-only krewe.

According to "Mardi Gras Guide" publisher Arthur Hardy, TNR introduced many important Carnival customs, including presenting debutantes as the queen and maids in its royal court. TNR also introduced political satire with its 1873 parade, titled "The World of Audubon." Most meaningful of all, the Twelfth Night Revelers helped introduce and popularize the New Orleans custom of throws when a float rider dressed as Santa Claus in its 1871 parade tossed trinkets to the crowd.

TNR members, who call their leader the Lord of Misrule, costume as masked chefs at the ball. A large cake (resembling a wedding cake more than a king cake) is wheeled onto the floor. Members of the royal court are invited to enjoy a "slice," and the young woman who selects the piece containing a gold bean is named queen.