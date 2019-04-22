Do you remember riding the Zephyr at Pontchartrain Beach? The wooden roller coaster opened for the first time 80 years ago this week. It was designed in Dayton, Ohio by Erwin and Edward Vettel of the National Amusement Device Company.

According to The New Orleans Item, the coaster won its name in a contest, with Mrs. A.L. Claverie winning a $25 prize for her entry. The ride’s art deco loading station was designed to resemble the lead car of the Burlington Zephyr train which ran between Chicago and Denver.

In their book "Pontchartrain Beach: A Family Affair," Bryan Batt (grandson of Pontchartrain Beach’s founder) and Katy Danos put the ride’s original cost at “a whopping $100,000, an enormous sum in its day.” Miss New Orleans 1938, Irene Schoenberger, joined park owner Harry Batt Sr. in christening the Zephyr on its opening day. The roller coaster rose to more than 80 feet at its highest point. “What set the Zephyr apart was the unprecedented twisting in the tracks of the first dip and the record 60 mile per hour speed,” according to Batt and Danos.

The Zephyr remained a favorite at Pontchartrain Beach until the park closed in 1983.