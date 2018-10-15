This week marks the 80th anniversary of an event that brought thousands of local Roman Catholics and pilgrims from around the world to New Orleans for the Eighth National Eucharistic Congress.
Similar gatherings have been convened worldwide since the 1880s to honor the Blessed Sacrament or the Eucharist, the bread which Catholics believe is the body of Jesus Christ. The New Orleans event, held Oct. 17-20, 1938, featured a huge procession down Canal Street.
Nearly 65,000 people attended an outdoor Mass held at City Park Stadium (now Tad Gormley Stadium). The outdoor altar featured a 75-foot-tall domed canopy and 9-foot-tall crucifix. At the end of the Mass, Pope Pius XI spoke to the crowd via radio.
An elaborate bejeweled 14-karat gold monstrance, or vessel to hold the Blessed Sacrament, was created for the Mass. It was formed with donations of gold, silver and other precious metals and gems from Catholics here and across the country. It was used during Pope John Paul II's visit to New Orleans in 1987 and still is used for special Masses and religious observances.