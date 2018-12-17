Twenty-five years ago this week, New Orleanians watched in disbelief as a seven-alarm fire destroyed a local landmark — the Fair Grounds Race Course, which opened in 1872.
Many still have memories of how they first heard about the fire on that cold Friday night, Dec. 17, 1993. Some will recall seeing the flames or smelling the smoke that filled the air above the race track in Gentilly just after 8 p.m. No people or horses were hurt, but the fire caused more than $26 million in damage, claiming not just the grandstand, clubhouse and several other structures but also treasured mementos from the third-oldest race track in the country.
An investigation showed the fire, which apparently began in the jockeys' locker room, was caused by a faulty electrical system.
According to Bob Roesler's book "The Fair Grounds: Big Shots & Long Shots," this was the second time a fire destroyed the Fair Grounds. After a Dec. 28, 1918 fire, it took just four days for racing to resume at the track. It would take 19 days for the Fair Grounds to come back to life after the 1993 fire. To do so, owners Marie, Bryan and Vickie Krantz enlisted the help of Festival Productions, which has staged the annual New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at the race course since 1972. Festival producer Quint Davis and his team erected tents, temporary buildings and trailers, enabling the track to reopen Jan. 5, 1994. A newly constructed grandstand and clubhouse opened in 1997.