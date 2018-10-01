Hey Blake,
While walking through the French Quarter on Ursulines Avenue, I saw street tiles marked "Angelo Brocato Ladies Entrance." I've only known Brocato's ice cream shop to be in Mid-City. Is this the same business?
Angelo Brocato and three generations of his family have been known for creating and selling authentic Italian gelato, ice cream, cookies and cannoli in the city since 1905, though the spot most New Orleanians know at 214 N. Carrollton Ave. actually is their third location.
Author Justin Nystrom chronicles the Brocato story in his new book, Creole Italian: Sicilian Immigrants and the Shaping of New Orleans Food Culture. Angelo Brocato was born in Cefalu, Italy in 1875. He and his brother apprenticed in the pastry and gelato trade in Palermo. After emigrating to the United States they opened a small ice cream parlor near Decatur Street and Ursulines Avenue in 1905. About 10 years later, the business moved to 623 Ursulines Ave. Nystrom writes that in 1924 Brocato hired Italian craftsmen to decorate the interior of the tiled parlor with archways and place a mosaic with the family name on the threshold. The gelateria became a popular gathering spot for the many Italians who lived in the French Quarter at that time.
Nystrom says the "ladies entrance" mentioned in the mosaic tile was a common custom of the time, "an artifact of the 19th-century tradition of separate dining spaces for ladies and families." Brocato's grandson Arthur, who now runs the family business, says "old Italians did not believe in young ladies venturing off by themselves. … They always had to have a chaperone if they were going someplace."
The Brocato family moved the business to its current Carrollton Avenue location in 1981. It was heavily damaged during Hurricane Katrina and the federal levee failures in 2005 but reopened to great fanfare in September 2006. The former location on Ursulines Avenue now houses the French patisserie and coffee shop Croissant D'Or.