Hey Blake,

While driving through Metairie recently, I noticed there is no 13th Street among the numbered streets between Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Causeway Boulevard. Instead, what would be 13th Street is called Melvil Dewey Drive. Why is that and what is Dewey's connection to Metairie?

Dear reader,

If you don't know the name Melvil Dewey, you've no doubt heard of his Dewey Decimal Classification system, which is still used by libraries around the world. Born Melville Louis Kossuth Dewey in 1851 in Adams Center, New York, he changed the spelling of his first name to Melvil as a young man. According to the Library of Congress, that was in part because of his keen interest in simplified spelling, which also led him to drop his middle name and for a short time even spell his last name as Dui. He invented the Dewey Decimal System for classifying books when he was 21 and worked as a library assistant at Amherst College.

His reputation as the "father of modern librarianship" led Jefferson Parish leaders to honor him by renaming 13th Street in Metairie for him in 1967. A parish council resolution sponsored by Councilman Anton Pilney suggested the change. It was prompted by the October 1967 opening of a new headquarters for the Jefferson Parish public library system, located near Causeway Boulevard and 13th Street.

What happened to Sara Mayo Hospital in New Orleans? The hospital for women and children operated from 1905 to 1979, when it went bankrupt.

According to a Nov. 19, 1967 Times-Picayune article, Pilney's resolution was designed "to recognize Melvil Dewey on the occasion of the recently completed 30,000-square-foot library headquarters located on North Causeway Boulevard, which will greatly improve the library service afforded the residents of Jefferson Parish. The two fit neatly together, which is the way Dewey liked things to be."

The library headquarters, later called the Lobby Library branch, remained open until 1997, when the library system moved its headquarters to the much larger East Bank Regional Library on West Napoleon Avenue. The former Lobby Library building now is an office for the Jefferson Parish Department of Juvenile Services.