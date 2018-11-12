One hundred years ago this week, New Orleanians joined people around the world in celebrating the news of the armistice signed to end World War I. “The news … was read in most New Orleans homes just as the dawn was breaking — a dawn that ushered in not only the close of the great war, but a new era for the world, an era of true freedom and democracy,” The Times-Picayune reported Nov. 12, 1918, the day after the armistice was signed.
“All New Orleans went wild,” reported a front page article in The New Orleans States. “Sirens shrieked, whistles blew and bells rang. To the pandemonium of noise, the church bells added their peals. All New Orleans awakened.”
Canal Street stores closed as the street quickly filled with people joining the celebration. A huge night parade was staged by the Elks and Red Cross organizations, attended by about 5,000 people, according to The New Orleans Item. A fireworks display in Elks Place followed.
In 1920, a World War I memorial arch honoring 1,261 9th Ward residents who were killed in action, served in the armed forces or contributed to the war effort, was dedicated on Burgundy Street.
In 1970, a statue depicting a “doughboy,” as World War I soldiers and Marines were called, was dedicated near Tulane Avenue and S. Galvez Street.