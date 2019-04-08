This month marks the 80th anniversary of the opening of a legendary New Orleans venue, the Dew Drop Inn, which for 30 years played host to some of the most important names in rhythm and blues and early rock ’n’ roll. Located at 2836 LaSalle St. in Central City, the Dew Drop Inn was owned by Frank Painia.
According to music historian David Kunian, Painia opened the Dew Drop in April 1939 as a hotel and added a nightclub in 1945. As Kunian wrote for the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities’ magazine “64 Parishes,” “Both the hotel and the nightclub filled a niche in segregated New Orleans by offering work and respectable overnight lodging to prominent African-American entertainers.”
The list of entertainers who performed in the Dew Drop’s Groove Room includes Ray Charles, James Brown, Ike and Tina Turner, Little Richard, Sam Cooke and Otis Redding, as well as local musicians Allen Toussaint, Dave Bartholomew, Irma Thomas, Earl King, James Booker and Deacon John. Little Richard and Eskew “Esquerita” Reeder even wrote a song about the club called “(Meet All Your Fine Friends at) The Dew Drop Inn.”
Besides the music, the Dew Drop also offered nightly floor shows featuring comedians, dancers, magicians, stunt performers and female impersonators. Though police often conducted raids to uphold the segregation laws of the time, Painia, who was black, allowed white music fans in his club and challenged the police raids in court.
The club closed in 1970, two years before Painia died. The building has sat unoccupied since Hurricane Katrina. There have been efforts to restore it, including one as recently as last year, but none has proven successful.