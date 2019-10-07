With the 2019 gubernatorial election later this week, we take a look back at some of the people who have served as governor of the state of Louisiana during its 207-year history.

William Charles Cole Claiborne, a native of Virginia and former Tennessee Congressman, was appointed governor by President Thomas Jefferson at the time of the 1803 Louisiana Purchase to oversee what then was called the Territory of Orleans. He remained governor in 1812 when the state was admitted to the union and then became the first elected governor, serving until 1816.

Gov. John Bel Edwards is running against Bobby Jindal's record; Jindal-era policies remain in place As he runs for re-election, Gov. John Bel Edwards is warning at every opportunity that electing either of his two Republican challengers would…

Claiborne’s successor, Jacques Phillippe Villere, was the first native-born governor of Louisiana. Pinckney Benton Stewart Pinchback, the son of a white Mississippi planter and a freed slave, served as governor for just 35 days from the end of 1872 to January 1873 but still holds the distinction of being the state’s only black governor.

At age 35, Huey Pierce Long was the youngest man sworn in as governor of Louisiana, serving from 1928 to 1932. He and his brother Earl, who served for one year in 1939 and then was elected to four-year terms in 1948 and 1956, are the only brothers to serve as governor.

There have been no father-son governors, but the grandson of Gov. Murphy J. Foster (1892-1900), Murphy James “Mike” Foster Jr., served from 1996 to 2004. He was followed by the state’s first female governor, Kathleen Babineaux Blanco, who served from 2004-2008.

Four-term governor Edwin Edwards, now 92 and the oldest living former governor, held the office longer than anyone in state history.