Hey Blake,
Who were Kirsch, Rooney and Tad Gormley and when were the stadiums near City Park named for them?
Dear reader,
Cyril Kirsch and Robert Rooney were Jesuit High School football teammates in the 1930s who were awarded the Purple Heart for bravery during World War II.
Kirsch played football for Auburn University before enlisting in the Army. He was killed by a sniper while leading a platoon in Okinawa, Japan in April 1945. Rooney attended Loyola for a year before being accepted into the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. A decorated Air Force pilot, he died in 1945 when his plane collided with that of another flight leader.
In 1956, the New Orleans City Council passed an ordinance by Councilman Jimmy Fitzmorris naming a new New Orleans Recreation Department baseball stadium in honor of Kirsch and Rooney. The $60,000 stadium was built on land near Delgado Community College that once served as a storage yard for Higgins Industries, known for its World War II landing craft.
Over the years, baseball greats Joe DiMaggio, Hank Aaron, Pete Rose, Tommy Lasorda, Rusty Staub, Will Clark and Johnny Giovatella played or made appearances at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium. In addition to hosting high school teams, the stadium is home to Delgado’s baseball program. In 2003, the stadium’s diamond was named for longtime Delgado coach and stadium supervisor Louis "Rags" Scheuermann.
In 1965, City Park Stadium, built in 1937, was renamed for Francis Thomas “Tad” Gormley. A native of Massachusetts, Gormley came to New Orleans in 1907 and became director of the Young Men’s Gymnastic Club. He later worked as a trainer for the Tulane, Loyola and LSU athletic teams. He guided four athletes to the 1932 Olympics and two of them won gold medals. In 1938, Gormley became athletic director at City Park, working with thousands of young athletes in the stadium that now bears his name.