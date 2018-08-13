Thirty years ago this week, New Orleans showed the world it knows how to throw a party as it welcomed the Grand Old Party and hosted the 1988 Republican National Convention.
The day before the proceedings officially began, President Ronald Reagan, who was wrapping up his second term, arrived with first lady Nancy Reagan, leading a parade of floats and marching bands through the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.
"I always feel at home here in Louisiana because, you know, I'm the fella that talked Tom Jefferson into buying it," Reagan joked.
The president also delivered a speech on the convention's opening night, when then-Mayor Sidney Barthelemy and City Councilwoman Peggy Wilson delivered welcomes on behalf of the city and the local host committee. Local leaders worked for months to prepare the city for the thousands of delegates, party leaders, journalists and celebrities who came to town for the convention.
Vice President George H.W. Bush was the presumptive presidential nominee going into the convention but had not yet revealed his choice for a running mate. He surprised many when he introduced Indiana Sen. Dan Quayle, then unknown to most voters, as his vice presidential pick at a rally at Spanish Plaza.
Bush's 1988 speech at the Superdome is remembered for two of his most notable lines: "Read my lips, no new taxes," he promised, while also speaking of the country's charitable and volunteer organizations as "a thousand points of light."