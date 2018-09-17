Hey Blake,
In the 1980s and ’90s, I remember a large outdoor mural where Metairie Road meets City Park Avenue under the Pontchartrain Expressway. It depicted an outdoor farm scene of some sort. Who was the artist and when was the artwork removed?
Dear Reader,
The mural you remember was one of many public art projects around town created by inmates in former Orleans Parish Sheriff Charles Foti's prison art program. The program began in 1984 when Foti's deputies worked with inmates to paint a Christmas message on an outer wall of the old Orleans Parish Prison. Many other public art projects followed, and in 1990 inmates painted the mural you remember on the 500-foot-long concrete retaining wall along Pontchartrain Boulevard and under Interstate 10.
The mural was inspired by the works of American painter Thomas Hart Benton. Foti told The Times-Picayune he discovered Benton in an article in the Smithsonian Institution's monthly magazine. Born in Missouri in 1889, Benton is known for painting fluid, sculpted figures and depicting scenes of everyday American life, particularly in the South and Midwest. One of the murals featured a collection of various images from Benton's paintings, including cows, sheep and farmers harvesting wheat. Another wall reproduced Benton's mural Achelous and Hercules. In it, Benton "uses Greek mythology to depict the struggle of American settlers to harness nature's energies in the service of agriculture," art critic Roger Green wrote in a July 1990 Times-Picayune article.
The walls bearing the murals were removed in 2002 as part of a project to widen and floodproof that stretch of Interstate 10. "It's sad to see it go," Foti told the newspaper. "We turned a wall that didn't look worth a damn … into a thing of beauty. You hope that public art produces some type of emotion and feeling, that it touches you and leaves a message or instills the hunger to explore more, to encourage a general appreciation for the world of art."