Hey Blake,

I seem to recall a restaurant somewhere in the French Quarter that offered dining inside an old railroad car. This would have been in the 1970s. Can you refresh my memory?

Dear reader,

The restaurant you remember was called Victoria Station. Its dining rooms were housed in vintage railroad cars, transported to town and parked at 111 Iberville St. near what now is Canal Place. When the project was announced in May 1971, Curtis and Davis Architects had just completed renovation of a former molasses warehouse at the site. Victoria Station's kitchen was located on the first floor of the seven-story building, and a restored caboose and three boxcars were parked outside.

"The interior carries out the British railroad theme, with brakemen's lanterns as lighting and artifacts acquired from England and Australia on the walls," The States-Item reported. The Iberville Street restaurant could seat about 200 guests. At the time, the Victoria Station chain, which specialized in beef dishes and prime rib, had more than 50 other restaurants across the U.S., including in San Francisco and Atlanta.

In a November 1971 review, States-Item restaurant critic Richard Collin, known as the Underground Gourmet, called Victoria Station "a great idea but one that is flawed by a failure of taste and execution." He called it a "Bonanza-type steak house at Antoine's prices," contrasting the city's oldest restaurant with the national steak restaurant chain.

The New Orleans location of Victoria Station closed in 1986. That year, the parent company filed for bankruptcy. The last remaining restaurant, in Salem, Massachusetts, closed in 2017. The building on Iberville Street is being turned into a boutique hotel.