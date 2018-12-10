Hey Blake,

A friend visiting town recently stayed at the Renaissance Pere Marquette hotel downtown. What's the story on the unique name?

Dear reader,

The building at Baronne and Common Streets owes its name to its early connections to the Jesuits. Pere Marquette was Father James Marquette, a French Jesuit missionary who founded Michigan's first European settlement and in 1673 was one of the first two Europeans to explore and map the northern portion of the Mississippi River Valley. In French, "Pere" translates to "Father."

In 1847, the Jesuits established a school on the property at Baronne and Common streets next to their Immaculate Conception Jesuit Church. The school, the College of the Immaculate Conception, was the precursor to Loyola University (which moved to St. Charles Avenue in 1912) and Jesuit High School. In 1925, when the high school moved to its current location on South Carrollton Avenue, the Baronne building was torn down.

The Jesuits then leased the property to developers who built the 18-story, $2 million Pere Marquette building on the site. It was one of the city's first 20th century skyscrapers. Pile driving during construction seriously damaged the church, which was declared structurally unsound in 1928. It was demolished and completely rebuilt into the present structure, which was dedicated in 1930.

A January 1926 newspaper ad for the Pere Marquette building boasted of its 35 stores and 240 offices. The ad explained that the first and second stories would be devoted to retail, while the fifth through eleventh floors would be reserved for doctors' and dentists' offices. Other floors would be occupied by "the highest class business and professional firms outside of the medical profession." Another selling point was a six-story attached parking garage.

The developer of the Pere Marquette went bust in the Great Depression and in 1940 ownership of the building reverted back to Jesuit High School, which owned the building until 1996. The Times-Picayune reported that at one time, revenue from the office building covered 25 percent of the high school's operating expenses.

In 1996, developers bought the property from the Jesuits for $5.25 million. After several years of delays, more changes in ownership and $43 million in renovations, the Renaissance Pere Marquette Hotel opened on the site in 2001.