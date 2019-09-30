October marks the 30th anniversary of the opening of Woldenberg Park, the riverfront park which has become a popular spot for festivals, concerts and other happenings along the Mississippi River. The park was dedicated on Oct. 20, 1989.

"It's a front porch for the French Quarter, a place for all of us to sit and watch the river and the world go by. It gives us breathing room," Stephen Hand, director of the Vieux Carre Commission, told The Times-Picayune at the time of the opening.

The 16-acre park was created by the Audubon Park Commission on land that had been occupied by the Bienville and Toulouse Street wharves. Its creation coincided with the construction of the nearby Aquarium of the Americas, which opened Labor Day weekend 1990.

The park is named for the late businessman and philanthropist Malcolm C. Woldenberg. Born in Montreal, Woldenberg came to New Orleans in 1941. Along with Stephen Goldring, he founded Magnolia Liquor Company (which became Republic National Distributing Company). Woldenberg died in 1982.

The Dorothy and Malcolm Woldenberg Foundation, named for him and his wife, donated $5 million for construction of the park. A bronze statue of Malcolm seated and talking to a young boy is on view in the park.