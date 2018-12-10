This week marks what would have been the 90th birthday of Noel Rockmore, an artist who was born and died in New York but is forever linked to the French Quarter and New Orleans jazz.
Born Noel Davis on Dec. 15, 1928, he made a name for himself as an artist in New York with exhibitions at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Museum of Modern Art and the Whitney Museum of American Art.
In 1959, he took his mother's maiden name and moved to New Orleans. He established himself in the bohemian art scene of the French Quarter and began painting the people he discovered there, including artists, musicians, writers, performers and street characters such as Sister Gertrude Morgan and Ruthie the Duck Girl. Rockmore's "Preservation Hall Portraits," commissioned by art dealer and Preservation Hall co-founder Larry Borenstein, documented the aging jazz musicians who were making a return to the scene as Preservation Hall opened in 1960.
A prolific but eccentric artist, Rockmore was said to have created more than 15,000 works of art during his lifetime. He returned to New York in the 1970s and continued painting until just before his death there in 1995.