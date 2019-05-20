Hey Blake,

While at the Fair Grounds for Jazz Fest, I noticed two big white markers reading “Pan Zareta” and “Black Gold.” I assume they’re race track-related, but what’s the history?

Dear reader,

Pan Zareta and Black Gold loom large in Fair Grounds history as two of the most successful horses to race at the track. Both are buried in the infield and their names are also featured on races run each year at the New Orleans Fair Grounds.

Blake Pontchartrain: How a New Orleans spot went from plantation to performance venue for Louis Armstrong Since the Suburban Gardens club was segregated, an African-American crowd gathered along the levee, hoping to hear the music through the open windows.

In his book, “The Fair Grounds: Big Shots and Long Shots,” Bob Roesler calls Pan Zareta, foaled in Texas in 1910, “one of the greatest weight-carrying mares ever to set foot on a race track — not just in New Orleans but at any horse course in North America.” Called the “Queen of the Turf,” Pan Zareta was named for the daughter of the mayor of Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico, where she debuted in 1912. In all, she won 76 of 151 races and set or equaled 11 track records. According to the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame, she died in her stall at the Fair Grounds in 1918 and was buried in the track’s infield.

Roesler calls Black Gold a “gallant little colt (who) had the heart of a peerless competitor.” According to the late Times-Picayune sports writer Marty Mule, Black Gold was born in 1921 near Lexington, Kentucky. He was called the “Indian Horse,” because his owner, Rosa Magnet Hoots, was an Oklahoma Osage native American. The name “Black Gold” referred to the horse’s color and oil discovered on Hoots’ property in Oklahoma. Black Gold won the 1924 Louisiana Derby and Kentucky Derby. In 1928, he broke down while racing at the Fair Grounds, was euthanized and buried in the infield. He was the basis for the 1947 movie “Black Gold” starring Anthony Quinn.