This month marks the 60th anniversary of the opening of Jefferson Downs, home to horse racing in Metairie from 1959 until 1992. Originally located where Lafreniere Park is now, the racetrack had its roots in a 427-acre harness horse racing track called Magnolia Park, which opened on the same site in September 1954. Five years later, Magnolia Park went bankrupt and was sold and renamed Jefferson Downs.

The new owners spent $300,000 renovating the track's facilities, which opened in 1959 and offered 45 nights of thoroughbred horse racing in the inaugural season. There were eight races each weeknight (nine on Saturdays), with post time for the first race at 7:15 p.m. Hurricane Betsy destroyed the track in 1965.

In 1971, Jefferson Downs reopened at a different location on what is now Joe Yenni Boulevard in Kenner. One of its early employees, Marie Krantz, later became general manager. She and her son Bryan (who later owned and operated the Fair Grounds) purchased Jefferson Downs in 1986.

The Kenner track closed in 1992 and now is the site of the Gabriel Properties real estate development. As for the original Metairie site of Jefferson Downs, Jefferson Parish voters approved a bond issue in 1973 for the construction of Lafreniere Park there. The 155-acre park opened in 1982.