It says in big, bold letters on the front page of the website for Rebirth Brass Band: "A New Orleans institution since 1983," which reminds us the band is marking its 35th anniversary this year. The band's original members — including tuba player Phil Frazier, his brother Keith (on drums) and trumpeter Kermit Ruffins — were classmates at Joseph S. Clark Senior High School when they founded the band. Rebirth cut its first album, Here to Stay, just a year later in 1984, bringing the brass band sounds of the streets where they grew up to a wider audience.
The band's agent, the late Allison Miner, encouraged Rebirth to get experience on the road by touring Europe, which it did for much of its first decade, in addition to performing locally. In 1990, the group began a regular gig at Maple Leaf Bar, which continues on Tuesday nights when the band isn't on the road. It also plays every Thursday at The Willow. This summer alone, Rebirth will perform in the United Kingdom and Canada as well as Seattle, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Minneapolis and other U.S. cities.
Over the years, many band members have launched successful solo careers. Two of the band's signature songs, "Do Whatcha Wanna" and "Feel Like Funkin' It Up," have become local standards. The group's album Rebirth of New Orleans on the Basin Street Records label won a Grammy for best regional roots music album in 2012.