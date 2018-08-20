With the fall semester upon us, we'll take the next few weeks to look at the history of the mascots and symbols of some local universities.
First, we look at the city's oldest institution of higher learning: Tulane. According to the university, its earliest athletic teams were called The Olive and Blue, referring to the school's colors. In 1919, The Tulane Weekly student newspaper began calling the football team the Greenbacks. The Green Wave name came about in 1920 after a football song called "The Rolling Green Wave" was published in The Hullabaloo.
The earliest mascot was depicted as a pelican riding a surfboard. In 1955, cartoonist John Chase created "Greenie," a mischievous boy in a football helmet. In 1964, the so-called "Angry Wave" mascot was adopted.
A block letter T with blue and green waves became the logo in 1986. In 1998, a new logo was introduced with a pelican, a cresting wave and the letter T. The "Angry Wave" returned in 2016.
Tulane's St. Charles Avenue neighbor, Loyola University, calls its teams the Wolf Pack. Since 1924 its mascot has been a wolf, a symbol seen on the coat of arms of St. Ignatius Loyola, for whom the university is named.
In the 1920s and '30s, an actual wolf pup made appearances at athletic events, but in 1957, the mascot, nicknamed Fang, was replaced by a cocker spaniel. A real wolf returned in the late 1960s. The mascot was renamed Havoc in 2006, though a live animal no longer is used.