This year marks the 125th anniversary of a local landmark: the Roosevelt Hotel.
When the hotel opened in December 1893, the six-story building, which at the time faced Baronne Street, was known as the Grunewald Hotel. It carried the name of proprietor Louis Grunewald, who owned the Grunewald Music Hall, which once stood on the spot but was destroyed by fire. By 1908, the new hotel was successful enough to require more space, so an annex was built. In 1923, new owners began planning another major addition, with the hotel fronting University Place. On Oct. 31, 1923, owners changed the name to the Roosevelt, to honor President Theodore Roosevelt. A 15-story addition opened the next year and reportedly made the hotel the largest in the South.
The tradition of decorating the massive lobby at Christmas began in the 1930s. That’s also when the hotel opened its famed supper club, the Blue Room, which became a hot spot for A-list entertainment during the Big Band era and beyond. For 40 years, the studios of WWL radio also were located in the hotel. In 1965, the name of the Roosevelt was changed to the Fairmont when it was purchased by the hotel chain of the same name. When the hotel reopened in 2009, after Hurricane Katrina prompted a $14.5 million renovation, it returned to the Roosevelt name but was part of the Hilton Waldorf Astoria Collection.
On July 27, the hotel celebrates its 125th birthday with a performance by comedian Joe Piscopo, music, dancing, dinner and cocktails in the Blue Room. Call (504) 335-3129 for tickets.