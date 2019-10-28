Hey Blake,

Old-timers like me may remember that The Times-Picayune once owned a radio station — WTPS. I remember it was an FM station, but where was it on the dial and where were its studios?

WTPS, which signed on the air in 1947, was owned by The Times-Picayune/New Orleans States, which explains the call letters. Originally an FM station at 94.5 on the dial, its studios were in the former Howard Memorial Library building in the 900 block of Camp Street. The building, now known as the Patrick F. Taylor Library, is part of the Ogden Museum of Southern Art.

“Now you can hear radio at its natural best — not the slightest crackle of static, never a shade of interference or overlapping of other stations,” WTPS boasted in a 1947 newspaper ad. However, since FM radio was still new and more AM radios were in use, AM broadcasts were added to the station a year later.

WTPS’ premiere broadcast on Jan. 3, 1947 featured remarks from Times-Picayune President Leonard K. Nicholson and music from a group billed as the WTPS String Ensemble. The station initially broadcast from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m., and its programming schedule featured mostly music, although newscasts were aired several times each afternoon. New Orleans States police reporter Jack Dempsey later did double duty on radio, providing news reports and conducting a weekly interview show, “Off the Beaten Path.” Columnist Charles L. “Pie” Dufour also was a WTPS host.

Sports programming included college and high school football and basketball games, along with New Orleans Pelicans baseball games. Future Saints announcer Jerry Romig called football games on the station in the 1950s. Larry Regan, better known as a talk show host, was another station personality, hosting sports and music shows. Legendary disc jockey Vernon “Dr. Daddy-O” Winslow was an early WTPS host, presenting a gospel music show.

The newspaper sold the station and it closed in 1958. Its AM frequency became WYLD-AM. The WTPS call letters now are used by a Virginia sports radio station.