Hey Blake,
One of my favorite bookstores is Garden District Book Shop at Washington Avenue and Prytania Street. Why is the building in which it’s located called The Rink?
Dear reader,
You’ll find no skating rink inside the building now, but during the World Cotton Centennial, commonly called the 1884 World’s Fair, the building at 2727 Prytania St. was home to a real rink. The Crescent City Skating Rink opened in December 1884 to capitalize on the enormous popularity of roller skating at the time. The wooden building with large skylights was advertised as the largest venue of its kind in the country. It offered a place for people to roller skate and watch visiting professional skaters, with space for 1,000 spectators.
According to a 1978 Times-Picayune article, the property originally was a marble yard servicing the nearby Lafayette Cemetery No. 1. It has also been the site of a mortuary, a stable and the Steiner brothers’ Texaco service station. A launderette, barber shop, beauty shop and shoe repair shop also rented space there.
The Times-Picayune article bemoaned the fact that the barn-like building had become rather “shabby and rundown.” “Its original facade has been obscured by tacky additions and alterations over the years… . but behind the messy veneer hides a forgotten historic building.” It was purchased that year by George S. Farnsworth Jr., Ray and Martha Ann Samuel and Barry Fox, who was also the architect for a $1.5 million restoration. When The Rink opened as a mix of retail and small businesses in 1979, its tenants included Galerie Simonne Stern, as well as a women’s clothing store, optician and gourmet kitchen store. Garden District Book Shop also has been located there since 1979.