This month marks the 90th birthday of New Orleans novelist and short story writer Shirley Ann Grau, whose 1964 novel “The Keepers of the House” won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction.

“When a newsman telephoned her early in the afternoon (about the award), she reacted in disbelief: ‘This must be a practical joke,’” wrote Roddy Paul in the May 4, 1965 Times-Picayune.

During the interview, Paul said Grau received a telegram making it official from Columbia University, which oversees the Pulitzer Prizes.

Born July 8, 1929 in New Orleans, Grau spent her childhood here and in Alabama. According to a profile by the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities, she graduated from Ursuline Academy then studied English literature at Tulane University’s Newcomb College, where she graduated with honors in 1950. She said she turned to writing full-time after Tulane wouldn’t accept her as graduate student.

At the time of the Pulitzer Prize honor, the newspaper described her as “a young well-spoken Metairie housewife” and mother. Her books, often set in New Orleans and the South, included her first novel “The Hard Blue Sky,” which was released in 1958. Other novels, including “The House on Coliseum Street,” “The Condor Passes” and the prize-winning “The Keepers of the House” focused on serious topics including race relations and family conflict.