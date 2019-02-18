With thousands of people descending on New Orleans during the next two weeks for Carnival, we're reminded of some of the more notable names who have visited the city for Mardi Gras.
The most obvious was one of the first: Russian Grand Duke Alexis Alexandrovitch Romanoff, who visited the city in time for the first Rex parade in 1872.
According to "Mardi Gras Guide" publisher Arthur Hardy, Chinese ambassador to the U.S. Wu Tingfang visited during Carnival 1900, attending the Proteus ball at the French Opera House. In 1903, Alice Roosevelt, daughter of President Theodore Roosevelt, attended the Atlanteans ball.
In 1909, President-elect William Howard Taft visited during Carnival, attending the Elves of Oberon ball. General John "Black Jack" Pershing, commander of U.S. troops in Europe during World War I, visited Mardi Gras in 1920.
In 1949, first lady Bess Truman and daughter Margaret reviewed the Krewe of NOR children's parade from Gallier Hall. That same year, Gen. George C. Marshall, who as U.S. Secretary of State authored the Marshall Plan, reviewed the Rex parade at Gallier Hall.
The Duke and Duchess of Windsor famously visited during Mardi Gras 1950, reviewing the Rex parade and attending the Rex and Comus balls. More recently, former first lady Laura Bush was presented at the 2010 Rex ball.