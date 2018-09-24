This year marks the 70th anniversary of Lucky Dogs, the hot dogs sold from iconic wiener-shaped carts on the streets of the French Quarter. The business, which is headquartered on Gravier Street in the Central Business District, was founded in 1948 by the Loyacano brothers — Steve and Erasmus, known as Joe.
In a 1981 interview with The Times-Picayune, Steve Loyacano explained that he held a design patent on the carts. "Most people's attention was attracted by the carts, but I'd like to think we put out a good product too. The first cart we tried, we threw out altogether. I had first tried a plaster-of-paris hot dog but it just didn't work."
Metal carts proved more durable. The vendors who operate them, clad in red-and-white striped shirts, also have been memorable. The Loyacanos sold the business to Doug Talbot in 1970.
In 1980, the business got a boost from John Kennedy Toole's Pulitzer Prize-winning book, A Confederacy of Dunces, whose protagonist, Ignatius J. Reilly, works as a hot dog street vendor for the fictitious Paradise Vendors (believed to be inspired by Lucky Dogs).
Talbot died in 2014 but his family, which includes state Rep. Kirk Talbot, R-River Ridge, continues to run the business.