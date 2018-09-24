Lucky Dog cart (copy)

Lucky Dogs’ fleet of mobile carts dates back to the 1940s.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of Lucky Dogs, the hot dogs sold from iconic wiener-shaped carts on the streets of the French Quarter. The business, which is headquartered on Gravier Street in the Central Business District, was founded in 1948 by the Loyacano brothers — Steve and Erasmus, known as Joe.

In a 1981 interview with The Times-Picayune, Steve Loyacano explained that he held a design patent on the carts. "Most people's attention was attracted by the carts, but I'd like to think we put out a good product too. The first cart we tried, we threw out altogether. I had first tried a plaster-of-paris hot dog but it just didn't work."

Metal carts proved more durable. The vendors who operate them, clad in red-and-white striped shirts, also have been memorable. The Loyacanos sold the business to Doug Talbot in 1970.

In 1980, the business got a boost from John Kennedy Toole's Pulitzer Prize-winning book, A Confederacy of Dunces, whose protagonist, Ignatius J. Reilly, works as a hot dog street vendor for the fictitious Paradise Vendors (believed to be inspired by Lucky Dogs).

Talbot died in 2014 but his family, which includes state Rep. Kirk Talbot, R-River Ridge, continues to run the business.

Tags

View comments