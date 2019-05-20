This week we wish a happy 70th birthday to one of the most popular men to ever wear a New Orleans Saints uniform, the patriarch of America’s first family of football — Archie Manning.
He was born Elisha Archibald Manning III on May 19, 1949 in Drew, Mississippi. He attended the University of Mississippi, better known as Ole Miss, and became an All-American star quarterback in football as well as a standout baseball shortstop. He also met his future wife Olivia at Ole Miss.
The New Orleans Saints drafted Manning second overall in the 1971 NFL draft. Manning, who wore No. 8, became a beloved quarterback for the Saints at a time when the losing team was not easy to love. He led the Saints to an 8-8 record in 1979, narrowly missing a winning season. He was named the National Football Conference's Most Valuable Player and still ranks second in franchise history in passing yards and third in passing touchdowns.
Coach Bum Phillips traded Manning to the Houston Oilers in 1982, and Manning finished his career with the Minnesota Vikings. He was elected to two Pro Bowls during his career and has received hundreds of other awards for athletic and professional achievements.
He and Olivia, who live in the Garden District, have three sons: Cooper, a real estate investor, developer and sports broadcaster; Peyton, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos; and Eli, a two-time Super Bowl champ with the New York Giants.