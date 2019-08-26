Hey Blake,

How many streets are named for mayors of New Orleans? I can think of a few, but I defer to you as the know-it-all.

Dear reader,

By my count there are 11 streets named for mayors of New Orleans. The practice of naming streets after mayors began roughly 100 years after the city was founded. Girod Street is the first named for a mayor: Nicholas Girod, who served from 1812 to 1815.

A major thoroughfare, Freret Street, honors William Freret, who was mayor from 1840 to 1844. North and South Genois Streets in Mid-City are named for Charles Genois, mayor from 1838 to 1840. According to John Chase’s book “Frenchmen, Desire, Good Children … and Other Streets of New Orleans,” Genois originally was named Lemon Street before it was changed.

Blake Pontchartrain: Court of Two Sisters and Pavilion of Two Sisters — any connection? The building changed hands several times and became a restaurant with the name The Court of Two Sisters, a nod to the Camors sisters’ aristocratic upbringing.

The city’s longest-serving mayor, Martin Behrman, has three Algiers streets named after him: Behrman Avenue, Behrman Highway and Behrman Place, along with Martin Behrman Avenue in Metairie. Behrman spent 17 years in office, from 1904 to 1920, and then again from May 1925 until his death in office in January 1926.

One street is named after a man who was appointed acting mayor for just one day — July 15, 1936. Fred Earhart is better known for serving as the city’s utilities commissioner, a city councilman and state lawmaker. The city named Earhart Boulevard in his honor in 1952 following his death.

The City Council passed an ordinance in 1949 creating Walmsley Avenue, named for Mayor T. Semmes Walmsley. In 1961, the council renamed the stretch of Dryades Street from Howard Avenue to Common Street in honor of Arthur O’Keefe, who was mayor from 1926 to 1930.

In 1983, the one-block street bordering Lafayette Square was changed from North Street to Maestri Place to honor Mayor Robert Maestri, who served from 1936 to 1946. Another one block-long street nearby, Capdeville Street, honors Mayor Paul Capdeville, who served from 1900 to 1904. The street’s name is misspelled, however.

Despite what you might think, Morrison Road in New Orleans East is not named for post-World War II Mayor deLesseps “Chep” Morrison, but for M.L. Morrison, one of the developers of New Orleans East. There is a Morrison Court in the same area that was named for the former mayor in 1983.

If you’re wondering when there might be a Sidney Barthelemy Boulevard, Moon or Mitch Landrieu Lane and Cantrell Court, city rules say streets can be named for people only after they’ve been dead for at least five years, although that rule has been bent by the City Council in two cases recently.