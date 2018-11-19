Hey Blake,
How did St. Tammany Parish and St. Claude Avenue get their names? I've never heard of either of those saints' names in church.
Dear Reader,
There's a reason you've never heard prayers to St. Tammany. He is not a religious figure but the Native American chief Tamanend or Tammany, leader of the Lenni Lenape or Delaware nation. He lived in the 16th and 17th centuries and was known for his peaceful relations with the English who settled Pennsylvania, including William Penn. Called a "patron saint of America," Tamanend, whose name means "affable," became popular in 18th-century America as a symbol of peace and unity, developing a reputation as a saintly figure.
The area we know as St. Tammany Parish was created from lands that were inhabited by numerous Native Americans and later settled by the French. It became part of Spanish West Florida and then British West Florida before being claimed for the U.S. in 1810 by President James Madison. Gov. William C.C. Claiborne established the boundaries of the original Florida Parishes: Feliciana, East Baton Rouge, St. Helena and St. Tammany.
St. Claude is named in honor of an actual saint, St. Claude or St. Claudius of Besancon, a 7th-century French priest, monk and bishop. He was the patron saint of Claude Treme, the hat maker and real estate developer for which the New Orleans neighborhood is named. As Sally Asher explains in her book, "Hope & New Orleans: A History of Crescent City Names," Treme came to New Orleans in 1783 from France. Soon after, he served five years in prison for fatally shooting a slave.
He later married Julie Moreau, a member of a prominent family. Inheriting her wealth and large Moreau-Morand plantation after her death, in 1798 he created Rue St. Claude, the street named after his patron saint. His plantation was later sold and subdivided and became Faubourg Treme in 1812.