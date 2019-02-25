Hey Blake,

Now that we’re officially in Mardi Gras mode, I’m curious — what was the route of the first Rex parade?

Dear reader,

The first Rex parade on Feb. 13, 1872 was a monumental event in the history of New Orleans Carnival, but it looked very little like the parade we know today. Rex, the first organized day parade in Carnival, was formed after Reconstruction as a way of attracting visitors to the city. It coincided with the visit to New Orleans of the Russian Grand Duke Alexis Alexandrovich Romanoff, who reviewed the first parade from Gallier Hall.

Blakeview: Famous people who have visited New Orleans for Mardi Gras With thousands of people descending on New Orleans during the next two weeks for Carnival, we're reminded of some of the more notable names wh…

In their history of Rex, "If Ever I Cease to Love: One Hundred Years of Rex 1872-1971," historians Charles L. “Pie” Dufour and Leonard V. Huber detail the route of that first parade. It began on Canal Street before turning onto Royal Street and traveling through the French Quarter to Esplanade Avenue. From Esplanade, it traveled to Rampart Street then back to Canal again. It traveled up Canal to St. Charles Avenue, passing in front of Gallier Hall (which was then City Hall). From St. Charles, the parade turned left onto St. Joseph and made the block back to Camp Street, traveling back towards Canal and ending at the Henry Clay statue at Canal and Royal.

In his book "New Orleans Masquerade," Arthur Burton LaCour describes the first parade: “Following mounted police, the artillery and Marshal with attendants, Rex, in royal raiment, glittering with jewels, rode a prancing charger... Maskers filled carriages, vans and promiscuous vehicles and nondescript horses trod cobblestones and jostled timorous riders.”

In his book "Rex: An Illustrated History of the School of Design," Stephen Hales explains that the first parade included a symbol that remains to this day: the Boeuf Gras, or fatted ox symbolizing the last meat eaten before Lent. In 1872 and in every Rex parade until 1901, the Boeuf Gras was a live animal. It now appears in papier mache form.