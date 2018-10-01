This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Piazza d'Italia, an architectural highlight in downtown New Orleans. Located between Poydras and Lafayette streets, the outdoor plaza was conceived by leaders of New Orleans' Italian-American community as a public tribute to the contributions of Italians to the city.
The $1.65 million piazza was designed by noted postmodern architect Charles Moore and August Perez and Associates (now Perez APC), who combined elements of Classical and Renaissance architecture in the brightly colored public plaza, which includes a fountain, columns, a clock and bell tower. The property was acquired in a land swap between the city and Canal Place developer Joseph Canizaro.
The piazza was dedicated on March 19, 1978 — the feast day of St. Joseph, patron saint of Sicily. Not all reviews were kind, however. States-Item columnist Charles "Pie" Dufour called it a "monstrosity."
New York Times architecture critic Paul Goldberger called it a "wild, mad vision, as if the Roman Forum were re-erected in Las Vegas," but also said it was "boundlessly good natured" and a "joyous embrace of the classical tradition."
After several years of decline, the piazza was restored in 2004 by developers Darryl Berger and Roger Ogden during their conversion of the nearby Lykes Center into Loews New Orleans Hotel. The piazza recently underwent another facelift and is expected to reopen soon.