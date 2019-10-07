Hey Blake,

I’m curious about the statue of a soldier in the neutral ground at Poydras and Loyola. The plaque on it explains it honors veterans of the Spanish-American War. Why is it at that location and is it modeled after someone in particular?

The monument called “The Hiker” has been located at that spot near Poydras and Loyola since the mid-1960s, but first was unveiled in 1939 at the intersection of Canal Street and Claiborne Avenue. It was relocated to Loyola Avenue during construction of the elevated Claiborne Avenue expressway. The base of the monument explains that it honors Louisiana soldiers and sailors who served not just in the 1898 Spanish-American War but also in the related Philippine Insurrection (1899-1902) and the China Relief Expedition (1900).

The bronze statue is one of more than 50 across the country modeled on an original statue by sculptor Theo Alice Ruggles Kitson. She created the first one for the University of Minnesota in 1906. According to the Smithsonian Institution, Kitson’s model for the sculpture was Spanish-American War veteran Leonard Sefing Jr. Kitson called the sculpture “The Hiker” in reference to the term Spanish-American War veterans used to identify themselves.

The local monument was erected at a cost of $5,000, which was appropriated by Gov. Richard Leche and the state Legislature. According to an article in The New Orleans States, a copper box containing war medals and copies of records detailing the Louisiana regiments in the Spanish-American War was sealed into the monument’s pedestal. The box also contained Spanish currency salvaged from the wreckage of the U.S.S. Maine. The 1898 sinking of the U.S. Navy battleship in Havana, Cuba propelled America into the war against Spain.

The monument was dedicated on Memorial Day, May 30, 1939, with a ceremony featuring remarks by Col. William Dufour, a Spanish-American War veteran.