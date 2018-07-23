Hey Blake,
Where exactly do the 30/90 lines of latitude and longitude meet in New Orleans? I could have sworn someone told me there was a plaque or marker denoting it but I can’t find any mention of it.
Maria
Dear Maria,
There is in fact a marker describing the city of New Orleans’ location according to latitude and longitude (roughly 30 degrees north and 90 degrees west), but oddly enough, the marker is nowhere near that spot.
The exact location is defined by the National Geodetic Survey, a federal agency first established in 1807 and now overseen by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. According to its website, its mission is to survey the U.S. coastline and create nautical charts of the coast to help increase maritime safety. The agency’s online map and other sources put the location of 30 degrees north and 90 degrees west at a spot near Terminal Road just off the Inner Harbor Navigation Canal in New Orleans East. However, the historical marker is located some 10 miles away in Lafayette Square. The large stone marker is inscribed with the city’s latitude and longitude and marked “U.S. Coast and Geodetic Survey,” the former name of the agency. As the marker indicates, it was placed there in February 1880.
Press coverage at the time includes a mention in the Daily City Item that “the officers of the U.S. Coast Survey are now engaged in setting up a meridional landmark in Lafayette Square to determine the latitude and longitude at that point for the present and future reference.” Why Lafayette Square? In 1968, States-Item columnist Charles “Pie” Dufour answered a question from a reader about the city’s geographical location and said the marker was placed there since it was the site of an astronomical station for the Coast and Geodetic Survey.