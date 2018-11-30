Since the day John Bel Edwards took his oath as governor, Louisiana Republicans have systematically sought to tear him down and replace him with one of their own next year. It's what political parties do. The only question has been: Who will carry the GOP mantle against Edwards?

We'll know soon if it will be U.S. Sen. John Neely Kennedy, aka "Senator Soundbite." In recent weeks, several high-profile Republicans announced they were not running for governor, thus clearing a path for Kennedy to be the GOP's lead dog against Edwards. Those not running include state Attorney General Jeff Landry, who will seek re-election, and U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, who prefers Congress to the state Capitol.

Other Republicans with lower statewide profiles continue to show interest in the race, including U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham of Alto and Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone, who has formally declared his candidacy — and his intention to put up $5 million of his own money.

Kennedy promised a decision by Dec. 1, then extended his deadline to Dec. 3. If nothing else, Kennedy is masterful at taking — and keeping — center stage.

If Kennedy has an Achilles' heel (and what politician doesn't?), it may be that he's constantly running for something, and he's been something of a political chameleon for the past 15 years (during which he ran seven times). He won his U.S. Senate seat just two years ago — after three attempts, once as a Democrat in 2004 and twice as a Republican in 2008 and 2016. Then, barely a year into his current job, he started posturing to run for governor.

That said, Kennedy maintains a high profile and has at least $3 million in his federal kitty. Under current campaign finance laws, he could transfer that money to a nominally "independent" Super PAC to use on his behalf.

If Kennedy needs any encouragement to run, a recent poll by Baton Rouge pollster Bernie Pinsonat shows him narrowly leading Edwards by a margin of 49 to 45 percent in a head-to-head race. The poll of 500 "chronic" voters was taken Nov. 16-21. A deeper dive into the poll's cross-tabs shows Kennedy getting 20 percent of the black vote, which is unlikely on Election Day. That means the two men begin the race in a virtual tie — assuming Kennedy runs.

"Should Kennedy decide to run for governor, given his popularity and Louisiana's strong tilt towards electing Republicans, as of today, he could be considered the favorite," Pinsonat said.

Then again, that's what pollsters said about David Vitter's poll numbers four years ago, and we saw how that turned out.

As for Edwards, he too has a large war chest, is a very good campaigner, and has been resilient in the face of the GOP's blistering attacks. His Achilles' heel: his low numbers among white voters, according to Pinsonat.

"Based on party affiliation, most Republican candidates have a sizeable numerical advantage over any Democrat," Pinsonat says. "Yet Republicans are certainly capable of re-electing Edwards to a second term."

Whatever Kennedy decides, the next governor's race is both a long way off and just around the corner.